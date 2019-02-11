An area close to Galveston that offers good fishing is Freeport over in Brazoria County. We do not receive many reports from anglers fishing the Freeport vicinity, however Monday that changed with a good report from Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Thrill Charters.
Sunday he hosted Mike Sample and his wife Donna of Huffman to a trip near Freeport, where Mike landed his first Texas Grand Slam.
Using live shrimp free lined with a small split shot sinker, the anglers landed two large sheepshead, five speckled trout, a flounder and a 27.75-inch red. The latter two were landed by Mike Sample.
The water where they fished was still cold, with temperatures ranging from 52 to 54 degrees.
Segall fishes both inshore and offshore out of Freeport and often catches red snapper within the nine-nautical mile range (state waters). You may recall that red snapper season is open year-round in Texas state waters.
In other fishing news, Jim Waters of Sea Isle battled the fog and wind Sunday to catch two slot reds while fishing from his kayak in Carancahua Cove east of Jamaica Beach. The bait was a 52M Mirrolure in silver with green top.
More unsettled weather is on the way as two cold fronts are forecast to cross the Upper Texas Coast this week. One good thing is that they should push the fog out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.