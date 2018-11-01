For the next four to six weeks we will be focusing much of the Reel Report on the annual flounder migration or “flounder run” as it is more commonly called.
The peak of the migration or run usually occurs in November and in recent years has taken place around Thanksgiving weekend. During the peak, the largest of the flounder, the big females called sows, make their run. When the “big girls” as many call them are running, it is a sign that the annual migration is winding down.
During the peak, some really large fish are caught and ones in the mid-20 inch range and larger are referred to as “saddle blankets” as they resemble the blankets placed on horses under the saddle.
During the run we will be bringing you the details of all other catches that are reported, as this is the time of the year when some outstanding trout action takes place and reds are still roaming the surf.
November is a favorite of many inshore anglers whether flounder or other fish are the targets. It is also a time when a lot of vacation days are scheduled by anglers wanting to take advantage of the fishing and great weather.
In years past, the golden croaker run has taken place during this time frame; however, in recent years there has not been much reported about that migration. Overall it has been a big disappointment to so many anglers who, like their flounder fishing counterparts, focused their time on fishing for croaker during November.
Hopefully, we will see more croaker reports, as recent surveys have indicated a good stock of the popular pan fish in the Galveston Bay Complex.
The forecasts for this weekend look good for getting out and testing the waters for whatever fish is your pleasure.
