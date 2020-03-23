Monday there was very little taking place on the fishing scene. A south to southwest wind started increasing in velocity, and anglers knowledgeable about coastal fishing know that that is one of the adverse winds to success in the sport.
Sunday afternoon, Vic Hegman headed out to the old concrete ship Selma after the drizzle stopped and landed a nice-sized bull red that was released. The big red was the only fish caught, and it salvaged the fishing trip. Crab was the bait.
