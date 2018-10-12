Nice weather should be around this weekend; however, summertime temperatures are creeping back and wind could be an issue for some fishermen.
Not much was taking place Friday on the fishing scene and, with the warmer temperatures returning, the hope of a surge in flounder activity is diminishing. Still, redfish activity should continue, especially with bull reds, as the forecasts are calling for a choppy surf, a condition that bull reds really like.
For those interested in crabbing, we are hearing that nice-sized blue crabs are fairly widespread around the Galveston area. Fred Foster, who has a home in Clear Lake Shores, reported the best crab action of the year this week. Foster and his two grandkids love to crab using a dip net and crab lines baited with just about any meat from chicken parts to fish carcasses.
Offshore fishing likely will be limited to the larger seaworthy boats, as seas are forecast to be choppy with increasing wave heights.
Joel Cantrell sent a note responding to a recent Reel Report in which we mentioned declining populations of large golden croaker.
Cantrell said that he used to look forward to the golden croaker runs in the fall, as his family had a beach house at Caplan while he was growing up. Every year the big croaker would make their way through nearby Rollover Pass and for several weekends he and his brother would catch lots of the big croaker.
Those days seem to be gone and he blames the demand for bait croaker, a top choice for speckled trout, on the decline.
He mentioned that during the time when big croaker were prolific hardly anyone used live croaker for bait. If they did they had to catch them in a cast net, as none of the bait camps in his area sold them.
