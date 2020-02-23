It seems that we are in a rut as far as weather patterns go. The upcoming forecasts confirm this, and if you compare our weather last week to the forecasts for this week you will observe a continuous cycle. It appears that this week will be virtually a repeat of last week. A cold front arrives mid-week and sets us back several days and then the weekend warms with sunny skies.

The temperature ranges also are about the same. The bottom line is that none of this will help get the water temperature up to the level it should be at this time of year.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription