It seems that we are in a rut as far as weather patterns go. The upcoming forecasts confirm this, and if you compare our weather last week to the forecasts for this week you will observe a continuous cycle. It appears that this week will be virtually a repeat of last week. A cold front arrives mid-week and sets us back several days and then the weekend warms with sunny skies.
The temperature ranges also are about the same. The bottom line is that none of this will help get the water temperature up to the level it should be at this time of year.
