The weather around Galveston on Wednesday reminded me of an August day, when the beachfront and bays were calm and the Gulf had hardly a ripple on it. The only noticeable difference was that the sun rose later and set earlier.
A light southeast wind and the warnings of high ozone levels are typical for August; however, we saw very few days like that this year.
If this were August, anglers would be everywhere on the water; however, that not being the case, it must be September.
Wednesday, red fish continued to dominate the catches, although several other species were found on stringers.
Jimmy Hollister and Tony Moore found Hanna’s Reef to be in perfect condition early Wednesday, and the anglers from Anahuac made the most of it.
Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, they landed four slot reds to 26 inches, three speckled trout, two keepers and a throwback, three black drum 15 to 19 inches in length and several lady fish that were released.
Mark Chapman was fishing the surf off of Bolivar on Wednesday and observed another boat raise a tarpon. The boat was approximately a quarter-mile away; however, watching the big silver king make two leaps out of the water was a sight to behold. Chapman said that it was apparent that the fish got off as the boat got underway and relocated a short distance after the second leap.
September is an unusual month in that we can have some of the worst weather of the year or some of the best. Lately, it has been some of the best.
