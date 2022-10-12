That little disturbance in the Bay of Campeche turned into Tropical Storm Karl. The good news is it will not come close to the United States mainland. There’s a chance that some moisture from the storm could be drawn up to the upper coast as a weak cool front passes through our area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Lake Conroe fishing guide Chris Edwards of Catch A Trophy Guide Service excitingly said, “fall has started.” Fish catching on the lake has been great with the cooler temperatures. Edwards said, “we’re still really dry and could use some rain. The lake level is at 199 feet.” Water temperature is running 82 degrees in the morning and warms to 85 degrees in the afternoon.
The black bass bite has been excellent in the shallow water. The fish are biting a variety of shad type baits, like medium diving crank baits, early and late in the day. If the crank bait bite is slow, Edwards suggests switching over to a white or chartreuse spinner bait. Boat docks, rocks and shallow vegetation are some great areas for the angler to begin his day. Concentrate your effort in water less than 10 feet deep.
During the day, rip rap areas such as bridges will hold fish, as well as creeks and bayous that flow into the lake. Again, shallow running crank baits work well when you’re fishing this type of structure. Submerged trees adjacent to deep water when the sun is the brightest can be good for the angler throwing jigs or even a slow sinking soft plastic, like a weightless Sinko.
Edwards did say that the hybrid striper and white bass bite is still on the slow side. One good cold front will get them “fired up,” according to Edwards. The water temperature needs to drop below 80 degrees, then the fish will become active in 15-25 feet of water on the main lake. Live shad 2-5 inches in length and slab spoons will be the go-to baits.
Creek channels, humps and main lake points in 12 to 20 feet of water is where you want to be for catfish. The bite has been excellent. Any type of catfish bait is working — worms, cut shad, shrimp, chicken liver and stink bait.
Crappie bite is good in the main lake on brush piles in 12 to 20 feet of water. Early mornings and late afternoons are best. Some of the shaded boat slips in deep water marinas are holding some big crappie. Minnows and crappie jigs are working equally well.
I’ll catch up on the fishing in Galveston Bay in Friday’s column. Until then, tight lines.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
