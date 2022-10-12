That little disturbance in the Bay of Campeche turned into Tropical Storm Karl. The good news is it will not come close to the United States mainland. There’s a chance that some moisture from the storm could be drawn up to the upper coast as a weak cool front passes through our area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Lake Conroe fishing guide Chris Edwards of Catch A Trophy Guide Service excitingly said, “fall has started.” Fish catching on the lake has been great with the cooler temperatures. Edwards said, “we’re still really dry and could use some rain. The lake level is at 199 feet.” Water temperature is running 82 degrees in the morning and warms to 85 degrees in the afternoon.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

