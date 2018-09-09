Was it the weather forecasts or fall events that kept anglers away from the water over the weekend? Regardless, fishing pressure was light and the weather nice despite high chances of rain predicted.
Unfortunately, whatever the reason, some excellent fishing was missed, as the few anglers who made it out did well.
Some of the more interesting fishing news from the weekend was the appearance of good numbers of flounder just inside the Pelican Island Bridge. Students from Texas A&M University-Galveston enjoyed several nice catches of the flatfish over the weekend.
What is interesting is that this is one of the first spots to hold flounder during the annual migration or flounder run.
The surf was alive with action, as speckled trout, reds, Spanish mackerel, sharks and a variety of panfish were caught.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported trout, both specks and sandies, along with blacktip sharks, croaker, gafftop and whiting hitting the decks.
Sammy Alvarez took his crabbing and fishing gear to the East End Lagoon where he found crabbing slow but fishing good. Using fresh dead shrimp fished with panfish rigs, he caught puppy drum, gafftop, croaker and sand trout.
Reds were being caught around Seawolf Park where the night action was the most productive. Other fish reported were croaker, black drum, a variety of sharks and Southern stingrays.
The only other report received was from Moses Lake where 8-year-old Harold Moss Jr. outfished other members of his family and provided Saturday night’s dinner with a 25-inch red and a 16-inch black drum. Dead shrimp was the bait.
