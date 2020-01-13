Now that the boat show is over, we are going to see a lot of new boat owners wanting to try out their new vessel in coming weeks. Many are going to want to go fishing while others just want to learn how to operate it.
How to safely operate a boat is of primary importance. This has concerned me for years as I have seen so many near accidents take place by those new to boating and also damage to their vessels caused by the lack of knowledge and/or experience in handling a boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.