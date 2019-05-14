Tuesday was another gorgeous day around the Galveston Bay Complex; however, a moderate east wind held things down on the fishing scene.
Conditions are forecast to improve later this week and hopefully in time for the weekend.
Pan fish like gafftop and whiting have been the only fish brought to the cleaning tables since the heavy rains diluted the salinity levels in Galveston Bay. How long we will be dealing with the substandard quality of water in the bays is anyone’s guess.
Swollen rivers, bayous and creeks are going to have to run their course before much in the way of improvement is noticed. Hydrologists with whom I visited about this issue feel that it will take a couple of weeks before any noticeable improvement and that is if we do not get another siege of heavy rain.
The offshore waters likely will clear up before the bays. The Brazos River continues to pour millions of gallons of fresh water into the Gulf and the near term effect of this will be seen in our pelagic fish moving farther out into the deep waters where there is better balance of salinity.
With some luck we should see the offshore waters closer to shore show signs of improvement by the Memorial Day weekend. That weekend is the time when many offshore anglers start seriously fishing the Gulf waters for the season.
A large number of offshore anglers are counting the days until Saturday, June 1 as that is the start of red snapper season. The good news for them is that red snapper are less affected by the flood waters and their effects on salinity levels. The reason is that reef fish are found closer to the bottom where the salinity it not as affected.
