If the forecasts hold, it appears that fishing will not be affected by the Ides of March today. Strong northerly winds likely will be too much for anglers to deal with as yet another cold front crosses the upper Texas Coast.
Our only report recently came from Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters who hosted a couple from Fort Worth to a fishing trip in the Freeport area.
Segall said his guests caught nicely-sized sand trout to 16 inches along with sheepshead, whiting and a nice black drum. Several undersized specks and redfish were caught and released.
Free-lined live shrimp was the bait of choice.
A few readers have been asking about how to catch the fish we have been mentioning lately in the Reel Report, mainly black drum and whiting.
Both fish are mostly bottom feeders with natural baits working best. Whiting seem to be more widespread than black drum. This tasty little fish known as Gulf kingfish and southern kingfish (not to be confused with king mackerel) seldom grows to much over a pound with the state records for the two being 2.38 pounds and 3.62 pounds respectively.
Panfish rigs baited with peeled dead shrimp works best for this fish. The surf has been producing good numbers of whiting lately.
Black drum on the other hand grow much larger with many of the larger fish exceeding 50 pounds. Smaller black drum are known as puppy drum and are the best for eating.
Drum are caught in areas where their favorite food is found and that is crustaceans and shell fish. Crab is probably the most popular bait for the larger black drum while a variety of natural baits work well for catching puppy drum.
Light to medium tackle is best for the smaller drum while medium to medium/heavy tackle is required for the big ones.
