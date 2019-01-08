Mild temperatures set in Monday and Tuesday and while another cold front is expected to pass through today, mild weather should be around for a while. Fortunately no freezes are in the forecasts so it appears our stocks of fish are dodging that peril at least for a while.
Tuesday night there was some action around Teichman Point, as tide levels rose and fish were in a feeding mode.
Chet McAllister found action on trout and reds around lighted piers along the Offatts Bayou Channel close to Teichman Point. McAllister fished from his kayak using free-lined live shrimp to land five trout and a 33-inch bull red that was tagged and retained.
While fishing near the channel, a poorly lit boat sped through creating a large wake that almost capsized his kayak. Fortunately, the fish were securely attached to a stringer; however, McAllister lost one of his rod and reels as it fell overboard in the dark water. The incident was enough to end his fishing for the evening.
Monday night after the big football game, I found the fish biting under the lights and used the remnants of the live shrimp purchased that morning to land several specks retaining only three. Several of the fish were undersized and the keepers ranged from just over 15 inches to 18 inches. How nice it was to feel a fish on the end of my line. All of this took place around midnight.
The good news is that the action is taking place on the incoming tide, the bad news is that it is coming late at night.
