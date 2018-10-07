Sunday was not the day we hoped it would be, as the wind was gusting to more than 20 knots and all eyes were on Tropical Storm Michael that is entering the Gulf of Mexico.
While outside of the wind, conditions were nice with unseasonably warm weather and no rain.
The wind discouraged anglers from launching their boats and it appears today, Columbus Day, is not going to be any better.
We did receive a note from Capt. Cameron Plaag, son of Silver King Adventure's Capt. James Plaag, and a chip off of the old block.
Plaag and his dad recently purchased a 2008 L&H custom sport fishing boat they named Tackle Box which Cameron will be using for charters. Saturday he made his first charter in the new boat hosting a family from Dallas with three young kids who had never been saltwater fishing.
Well, Plaag did not disappoint them. Fishing the channel side of the North Jetty, the group landed 16 bull reds up to 40 pounds and two black drum. When the tide started gushing, the fishing was almost over. I say almost because the kids wanted to catch a shark.
After leaving the channel side they moved to the Gulf side and drifted the surf off of Bolivar.
There the kids, all boys, found action on sharks. Their catch included blacktips and spinner sharks, along with one of the highlights of the day a 60-pound bull shark. Each boy was able to reel in a shark and, by the time they headed back to dock, all were exhausted. It was a great first fishing experience in saltwater.
