It appears that a short-lived reprieve in the weather pattern will be taking place over the next couple of days. Lighter winds with a more easterly tinge are in the forecast. While it might not do a lot for the extreme heat, conditions should improve as far as water quality is concerned, with a more easterly wind direction.
Crabbing has been good in deeper pockets of water lately. Tony Allison and his two sons placed crab traps out in 6 feet of water along an inlet off of the Intracoastal Waterway between Bolivar and Crystal Beach. Over a three-day period, the Allisons caught 17 large blue crabs using four crab traps baited with cut up hardheads and horse mackerel.
Another report of good crabbing came from Tim Chang, who was visiting friends recently near Kemah. Chang said that crabbing was very productive around old pilings just off of Toddville Road.
Monday, there were no fishing reports in by press time; however, a late report from the weekend gave the highlight of offshore catches reported for last Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday was the last day of red snapper season for charter and party boats. Taking advantage of a last chance to catch red snapper, Terry Smith and friends chartered a trip with Wave Dancer Charters. Capt. Taylor Borel and deckhand Kinsey Staudt placed their six guests into limits of red snapper early, and then proceeded to troll feather jigs for kings and Dorado.
While trolling, Smith hooked up with and landed a nice-sized sailfish. The action took place approximately 50 miles out of Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.