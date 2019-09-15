Sunday, the wind picked up and made it a little uncomfortable to be on the water. Most likely, the tropical system in the Gulf is providing the discomfort. If the forecasts hold, the system should make landfall by mid-week, and conditions should return to normal for this time of year.
Saturday, Williams Party Boats had both of their vessels offshore with Capt. Jill Williams commanding the party boat Texsun II, and Capt. Cody Carter at the helm of the Capt. John.
Williams hosted an eight-hour charter trip heading east of the island where her guests landed 102 spade fish and 12 bonnet head sharks.
The Capt. John made a 70-mile trip to the south, southeast of Galveston. Fishing in 180 feet of water, the anglers aboard decked 129 vermilion snappers along with scamp and gag groupers.
Both boats encountered bumpy seas as a result of the northeast wind.
Rusty Helton sent a note expressing his frustrations over the undependable supplies of live shrimp.
Helton said, “This has been the worst fishing season I’ve seen, as far as availability of live shrimp. My last six times to Aunt Margie’s Bait Shop, they’ve been out. The two places on I-45 coming into Galveston are usually out.
"The Vietnamese place on 61st hasn’t had any live shrimp either. A couple of times I would drive to the Texas City Dike and buy, but that is kind of out of the way.
"I am hoping it improves. There are lots of lady fish and sharks in the surf and it is hit or miss on trout, mackerel and redfish”.
Several readers have asked about Bulldog’s Bait Shop, as it has been closed for a number of weeks now and the phone has been disconnected. While no official word has been received, other bait shops are saying that it is no longer in business.
