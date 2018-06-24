Windy conditions have returned for a few days. However, later this week there should be improvement, meaning a drop in velocities.
For many years now I have designated a moderate to strong southerly wind, especially from the southwest, as our summertime nuisance. Every year it seems we have to sacrifice fishing time to the ill-wind. However, once it drops and conditions settle, fishing is usually excellent.
Perhaps it is that fish do not feed as much when the water is turbulent and off color. Once calmer and clearer conditions appear, fish consider it make-up time for the interruption in their feeding habits.
One of the most frequently asked questions from readers is where to fish during strong southerly winds. With velocities around 20 knots and higher like we had Sunday, there are few spots that would be fishable.
By fishable, I am referring to water with some clarity and away from the white capping waves.
Certain areas around the Galveston Ship Channel often offer fishable water and produce fish that otherwise would be difficult to find in other spots under a strong south wind.
Looking back in my fishing logs for June, I observed many days each year that were not fishable because of bad wind. One bright spot noticed was that on June 25, 1975, I caught what was then the largest speckled trout I had landed.
The fish caught weighed 7.5 pounds and was caught while anchored off the end of the seawall. That personal record lasted until 1989 when a speck weighing just over 8 pounds supplanted it. That fish was caught on Aug. 10 at one of the Bolivar Gas Wells.
