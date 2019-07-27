The surf along the Galveston beachfront was in excellent shape Saturday, with clear green water almost to the beach. Anglers in the water surf fishing early, actually before sunrise, caught a variety of fish.
The early birds were able to secure live shrimp by hitting the bait camps flying white flags when they opened. For most, it was around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Rick Harper found live shrimp in Texas City and brought his pint to the surf on the west end of the seawall. Between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., he landed three specks to 17 inches and numerous reds, mostly throwbacks. Two slot reds were managed early, and the five fish were it for the morning.
Harper said it was the first successful surf fishing trip he has had in two years, with live shrimp fished 18 inches under a mauler doing the trick.
Matthew Lakich and his son Andrew fished the west end surf early Saturday where they found conditions a little windy. Lots of rat reds were caught and released, with the highlight of the morning coming with young Andrew’s slot red.
Saturday morning, anglers fishing East Bay were keeping their eyes on thunderstorms approaching from the Gulf. It ended up being little interference to fishing and wade fishermen near Stingaree Cut scored well on reds and trout with an occasional flounder mixed in. Most of the action came on soft plastics, with Down South’s name being mentioned often. Norton soft plastics were mentioned as well.
Our only offshore report came from the party boat Capt. John and their 60-mile trip south of the jetties in 160 feet of water. Capt. Cody Carter placed his guests into full limits of red snapper up to 15 pounds at that location, with squid being the bait of choice. No kings were landed this time; however, 30 vermilion snapper were decked to round out the catch.
