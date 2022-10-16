Well, if you liked our recent summer-type temperatures, get ready for a change. Our first real front is on the way.
Our rain chances have been up and down; they're now predicting a 50 percent of showers and thunderstorms. We need the rain, so I do pray that we get just a bit of a soaking.
Winds Tuesday are forecast to blow 20-25 miles per hour, and skies will be sunny, with a high temperature in the low 70s. I don't know about you, but I'm ready for some cooler weather. I said cooler, not cold.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of bull redfish, black drum, sand trout, whiting and even a bull shark for the pier's planks. Night time action consisted of steady landings of bull redfish. There are still a couple weeks to go before the ending of their bull red tournament. Top prize is $1,000 for the longest redfish. Stop by the pier to enter.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore said, "bull reds are biting along the Galveston jetties." The best action has been on live shrimp, followed by croaker, sand trout and whiting. According to LaBauve, there are still some sharks to be caught behind the near shore shrimp boats off Galveston Island.
Capt. Erik Renteria fished a couple of anglers during the afternoon in west Galveston Bay. Renteria put them on a mixed box of fish. They landed a few speckled trout, redfish and black drum. All were caught on live shrimp fished under popping corks.
I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Saturday with my good friends Joe and Pattie Holecek. We left early, before sunrise, and fished a lighted dock where we landed a few small trout, and broke off one big red.
Once it became light enough to run across the bay, we took off to an area where I've been catching fish. Once there, we promptly began landing black drum on every cast. Pattie Holecek landed and tagged a 29-inch redfish. The fish were shallow, in less than 3 feet of water.
We then moved a out to deeper water and found more black drum. I suggest we take a quick boat ride and try to find some speckled trout, which we did. Most of the fish though were just undersized, catching them on live shrimp and soft plastics.
One more stop yielded more black drum and redfish just short of the legal limit. Pattie Holecek did catch a nice pompano during the morning's trip. It was great fellowship with great friends — no better way to spend a Saturday.
Before leaving Eagle Point, I chatted with a group of four anglers who had a mishap while fishing off a shallow reef near the camp. Their boat was flipped by a ship wake. They all managed to climb up on the hull of the boat, and by grace, one of their phones still worked. They called 911, and were put in contact with the USCG who came out and rescued them.
These anglers aren't novices to the area, they just got caught. Tides were abnormally high Saturday, so they probably never saw the wake (wave) before it was too late. Praise God no one was injured.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
