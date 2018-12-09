With the poor fishing conditions and lack of fishing reports, it is difficult to pass on information about Galveston area fishing that most readers are interested in.
During times like this we try to blend in information that is useful to local anglers when conditions improve. In this case, we will take a look at how December should shape up as far as coastal fishing is concerned.
December, as we have often mentioned, is the month when some of our worst freezes occur, especially those that take their toll on speckled trout and other fish. Barring a disastrous freeze, it is often a month when the fall fishing season is extended.
Most of the time, the flounder run is over by early to mid-December; however, this year many anglers, or I should say flounder fishermen, are looking for a late season run of the flat fish.
Speckled trout continue to be caught in the bays, with Upper West Bay, East Bay and Trinity Bay often holding good numbers of fish. This year, a continuous surge of fresh water from rainfall into the Trinity River likely will have an adverse effect on Trinity Bay.
Sand trout, whiting and sheepshead are three of the fish that offer dependable action around the Galveston area, especially around the jetties and along the beach front.
December also is a time when the nearshore wells and platforms, those within 12 miles of the beach front, produce some nice fish for anglers looking for table fare. Gulf trout, spadefish and and a variety of other reef fish hold around those structures. Anglers fishing within 9 nautical miles of shore are able to retain red snapper meeting the 15-inch minimum size requirement.
