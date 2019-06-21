Anglers planning to hit the water this weekend need to be extra cautious about the heat. Unusually high humidity is causing the heat indexes to hit dangerous levels. The National Weather Service warns of heat indexes rising to between 106 and 111 during midday this weekend.
It appears a strong southwest wind will continue to plague anglers along with the heat. If you are planning a fishing trip, hit the water early or give night fishing a try.
Recently there have been some good reports from anglers fishing the wee hours of the morning from around 1 a.m. until just prior to daybreak. Flounder gigging has been inviting late at night and most participants are reporting many stingrays to deal with while wading the shorelines.
Southern stingrays, one of the more abundant of the rays around the Galveston area, are warm water fish and can easily stand water temperatures approaching 90 degrees.
Gerald Baltis added, as part of his flounder gigging report, the southwest wind had the water in Jones Lake off-color, which made it more difficult to spot flounder and stingrays, as well. None of the gigging reports mentioned any harvests, just the frustrations of dealing with the wind and off-color water.
Saturday July 6, the West End Anglers Fishing Club is hosting a fishing tournament benefiting the Fisher House for Military Families. The event is a fun, family oriented fishing tournament that run from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. with weigh-in from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The tournament takes place at Sea Isle on the west end of Galveston Island.
The entry fee is $80 per person and for more information, check the club’s website at www.fishwestend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.