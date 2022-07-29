Looks like we missed another opportunity for showers on the island. Further inland on the bay, a couple of small showers were east of Galveston. Then as I pulled back into Eagle Point at noon, a bigger storm was over Clear Lake, packing some lightning and thunder, but it was short-lived.
Capt. Bink Grimes reported in from Sunset Lodge in Matagorda. Bink said, "We've been releasing trout to 6 pounds while drifting over shell." Waders are faring well throwing Down South lures and Bass Assassins. The redfish bite has slowed a bit from what it was during the higher tides. The bite is still fair, despite the lower tides. Live shrimp has been the best bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.