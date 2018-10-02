Reports from last weekend continue to come in, and, while the weather was a handicap, especially on Saturday, there were fish caught.
One bright spot was a report received from Mehagan Meyer about catching her first bull red. Meyer has been trying for a year to land the big one and it happened on Sunday while fishing with her husband Matt.
Jose Aceves landed another Texas grand slam while fishing on Dickinson Bayou on Sunday. Two slot reds, a 20-inch speckled trout and a 20-inch flounder comprised his catch. Live fingerling mullet worked for the reds and trout, while a tandem rigged Down South Lure accounted for the flounder.
While not exactly a fishing report, Jed Markette had planned to go fishing in East Bay on Saturday and had to cancel due to the threatening weather. Instead he went to his duck lease in Anahuac and took a limit of teal. Markette said that it is great living on the Texas Coast as there is always something to do for sportsmen.
It appears that a window of fair to good conditions will set in for the next couple of days; however, if the forecasts are correct, another siege or rain will follow.
During this window, anglers will be dealing with low salinity levels in the bays and likely will be looking for spots closer to the Gulf to fish.
Most likely, trout will be pushed out of the upper bays and will be found in pockets of water near the passes, around the jetties and in the surf.
Thursday, the Bayou Vista Fishing Club will hold their regular meeting at Baja Cantina starting at 6:30 p.m.
