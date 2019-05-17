Our weekend outlook hinges on how strong the wind will be. The offshore forecasts are calling for 15 knot winds which likely will be a bit high for smaller vessels desiring to fish the offshore Gulf waters. The inshore conditions could be tolerable for fishing and it is one of those situations that we will just have to see how it develops.
Velocities are forecast to drop by Sunday; however, a good chance of thunderstorms enters the picture.
On Thursday, Capt. Cody Kenney hosted an offshore charter from Canada and found the water improving. The eight-hour trip aboard Aqua Safari's Island Girl produced a jack crevalle and 11 sharks between 55 and 71 inches. No kings or Spanish mackerel were caught.
Around the bays there were some good catches made under the lights of Harborwalk where trout along with a few reds were taken. Live shrimp was the bait and the action took place beginning about an hour after dark.
Along Offatts Bayou, the lights around Teichman Point were productive for a variety of fish including trout, gafftop and reds. John Beeven of Fort Worth was visiting a friend, whose home featured one of the piers going out into the bayou. From 10 p.m. until near midnight, he caught six specks, all between 16 and 21 inches, along with several undersized reds. Again, live shrimp was the bait.
There were no reports from East Bay; however, that area has been producing some nice fish for the past few days.
