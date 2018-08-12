The heat and high humidity are taking their toll on anglers and shallower bodies of water.
Sunday, the heat index was well above 100 degrees and the hot weather is depleting dissolved oxygen levels in a number of smaller bodies of water. Subdivision canals are showing the effects as well as shallow lakes and back bays.
Dan Walsh sent a note describing the situation in West Bay. He said “Though the water doesn’t look great, there are still plenty of trout and reds in the lights at Spanish Grant and Pirates Cove ... along with large gar. West Bay is dead during the day (morning) for us non-waders.”
Lake Madeline off Offatts Bayou also is experiencing problems due to the heat and low oxygen levels. Unless the fish and crustaceans have moved out, a fish kill could be on the horizon.
Jim Minter called in asking about how to keep shrimp alive during situations like this. He has a live well connected to his boat dock and for the past week he has been unable to keep shrimp alive overnight.
Minter did not say where his boat dock is located; however, I assume it is on a canal or other body of water that is experiencing the problems discussed above.
The first step is to not place the shrimp in the existing live well. Use an aerated, well insulated live well (insulated ice chests are commonly used for this purpose).
Second, keep a frozen ice pack in the water to help retain the oxygen. Reusable ice packs are the best for this purpose.
If used during the day, keep the bait container out of the sun and do not overload it with shrimp.
This method has worked for me for years and while a few shrimp will be casualties, the majority will usually survive overnight.
