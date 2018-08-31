Several readers have asked about tarpon fishing this weekend, as we mentioned earlier in the week that conditions were shaping up for some excellent tarpon fishing. Most of the questions centered around what baits work best and whether drifting or anchoring is the preferred method.
Unless the forecasts change again, we may not see the surf and nearshore Gulf waters be in good shape for attracting tarpon. Whether the weather cooperates or not, I will address those questions.
For inexperienced tarpon anglers, natural baits tend to work best and among them are several that are popular with the tarpon seekers. Large ribbonfish and shad are probably the two most popular, while live mullet and other live fin fish of about the same size come in a close second.
Drift fishing almost always is the choice over anchoring, and a number of seasoned tarpon fishermen actually prefer trolling for the silver kings.
Relatively calm green water is one of the best conditions that can be asked for when in pursuit of the big fighters. Anglers who have spent any time in pursuit of tarpon can spot the fish rolling in the waters and it is almost like spotting tailing reds or schools of reds generating mud balls, the sight makes it easy to hone in on them.
One of the benefits of tarpon fishing is that a lot of other large fish are encountered. Probably the two most common are bull reds and large sharks.
It is yet to be determined if this weekend will hold up as a good one for tarpon; however, other fish are out there that will easily take up the slack.
