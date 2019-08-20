Welcomed rain fell across the Galveston area Tuesday and cooled things down a bit. Anglers watching the forecasts shied away from the water and left the catches to the few who were determined to wet a line.
The cloud cover made fishing more comfortable and, while there were scattered showers around Galveston, those that fished near shore did not encounter any turbulent weather.
Offshore, it was a different story as experienced by Dexter Martin of Navasota. Martin and two friends headed offshore early Tuesday and almost made it to their destination, the Heald Bank, before the bottom fell out of the skies.
Martin said it was hazy and visibility was limited when he heard the roar of thunder. Thinking it was a distance away, he proceeded on and within 20 minutes encountered a bad squall line.
The wind, lightning and heavy rain frightened the group enough they turned around and slowly headed back to Galveston. Martin said high on his list of items to buy for his boat will be radar.
Our only inshore report came from Allen Thompson who fished West Bay near Sportsman’s Road Tuesday. Using live shrimp and fishing around the piers, he and a neighbor from Bayou Vista landed six specks, with only one throw back, along with two keeper flounder. It was almost a Texas Grand Slam. However, the red broke off before it could be netted.
If the forecasts hold, it appears that this weather pattern will be with us for the next several days.
