A reader sent a note that pretty well describes the situation for many Galveston area anglers. In his note he said, “My fishing has come to a complete stand still — it is simply too hot!”
Yes the heat, even in the morning hours, is playing havoc with fishermen. However, night fishing has been much more comfortable and also productive.
Judy Hickman took her two young sons to the Jamail Bay Park on Friday night after watching the fireworks. Using dead shrimp for bait, they caught croaker, hard head catfish and the highlight of their fishing, a silver eel (ribbonfish).
John Morgan found prolific action on specks from one of the bayfront houses at Sea Isle. Using free-lined live shrimp, Morgan landed numerous undersized trout, along with seven keepers. The action took place between midnight and 2 a.m. when his pint of live shrimp was used up.
Shark fishing at night has been good around San Luis Pass. Jerry Matthews and Chuck Pavlis drove down the beach on the Brazoria side of the bridge and observed a huge shark that had been landed, and an angler battling something big which was assumed to be another large shark.
Matthews said both anglers were using tall surf rods, one baited with whole mullet and the other with cut jackfish.
Offshore fishing continues to be good in spite of the heat.
Capt. Greg Ball, with Wave Dancer Charters, sent a note Friday and a picture of their fishing trip 28 miles from the jetties. While fishing for kings, David Flood landed a 86-inch sailfish. Capt. Taylor Borel and deckhand Paul Fischer hosted the trip.
