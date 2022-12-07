One more week until the flounder fishery reopens. I know that there are plenty of anglers planning to fish on Dec. 15. I’ve even talked to some that will make their first cast that day at 12:01 a.m.
There are plenty of fish around in the bays and the harbor. It shouldn’t be a problem to catch five, unless the weather really turns nasty.
Let me start off with the final segment from Lake Conroe fishing guide by Chris Edwards. The hybrid stripers and white bass have finally begun schooling up since the water temperature dropped. The best bite is coming off 3- to 6-inch live shad; however, you can catch them on heavy jigs rigged with a Zoom Super Fluke soft plastic lure.
When fishing with lures, Edwards refers to this as “dead sticking.” This is where you locate the fish on your graph, hold your bait still at the depth they’re located, and drift or slow troll through them. These fish have been holding on main lake points, humps, deep river channels and valleys suspended in the water column or near the bottom.
The catfish bite is still strong in the lake. Creek channels and humps in 15-24 feet of water are where the fish are holding. Edwards said, “we’ve been catching a lot of big blues in the 15- to 50-pound range.” The majority of those blues are nearer to 30 pounds.
Edwards went onto say that the crappie action is only fair. He’s been finding some decent fish over brush piles and bridge pilings in a water depth of 12-24 feet.
Recently, Gene Zimmerman and Ron Ciaccio ventured out for an afternoon of fishing. They headed over to the Deer Islands in west Galveston Bay, armed with a live well full of live shrimp and rods rigged with popping corks.
The two angling friends landed nine speckled trout, 10 redfish, three black drum and two sheepshead. They retained four reds, three speckled trout and the black drum for dinner. Ciaccio said, “we fished an incoming tide and only saw three other boats all afternoon.”
Fishing reports have been on the slim side. If you’re out on the water, please let me know how you did by emailing a report and/or pictures to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.