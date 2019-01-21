With not much taking place on the fishing scene, this would be a good time to mention a few questions from readers that might interest others.
Don Heming sent a note asking about speckled trout and why recent reports have not mentioned the popular game fish?
We have not had any reports from readers about speckled trout catches in a number of days. A few fishing guides have reported action during windows of light to moderate wind, however there was no mention of the specific areas were the catches were made.
The exception has been night fishing from lighted docks and piers where anglers able to access those locations have been catching trout late at night when the tide is in.
Most of the trout reports from fishing guides were vague and you would expect that as guides work hard to locate the schools and do not want a horde of anglers outside of their guests competing with them. About as close as we get lately is “the action took place over deep shell.”
Ronnie Martin sent a note asking about the black drum run. Martin said that he had been discouraged to fish for drum as they are not edible.
This is not true at all as black drum are prime table fare and often served at some of the finest seafood restaurants. Now, what might be behind this is that the larger black drum often are worm infested. If it is a big infestation then the meat probably should not be consumed. If a light case of the parasite is present, then the meat should be edible if properly cooked.
For me, just a few of the little white creatures embedded in the fillets does not bother me, however my problem is getting them cooked. Polly, like many other seafood consumers will not eat any fish that has any worms present.
