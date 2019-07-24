The cooler, drier weather offered a welcomed relief from the extremely hot humid conditions that we have been experiencing lately. Unfortunately, nice weather like this is not always good for fishing.
A steady north wind gusting to more than 20 knots held things back on the fishing scene Wednesday, and it appears that it will be this weekend before we see much in the way of a drop in velocity.
The windy conditions caused the Gulf of Mexico to be choppy in the offshore waters and limited the recreational boats heading offshore to just the larger, seaworthy vessels. We have just a week left to enjoy this year’s red snapper season and, from the extended forecasts, it appears that marginal conditions will prevail for a good part of that time.
Red snapper season will end about the time my favorite offshore fishing begins, and that is the month of August.
August has been my favorite month for coastal fishing for many years due mainly to my enjoyment of offshore and inshore fishing. It is a month when most of the Gulf’s pelagic fish are in close range of Galveston and the deeper fishing areas, such as the jetties, surf, deep bay reefs and shell pads are where the inshore game fish thrive.
One area that is noted for warm weather fishing is the spoil banks along the Houston Ship Channel. We have not had any reports of catches from that area this season, and it causes me to be curious as to whether the heavy flood waters earlier this year could be the answer.
If you have fished that area with or without success this season, let us hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.