My guess by now is that everyone has heard the cold front is due to cross the coast sometime late Thursday evening. Temperatures are predicted to drop rapidly into the mid-20s.
At this time there’s a very, very slim chance of freezing rain and or snow. It’s going to be cold, but not near as bad as 2021.
I received a fishing report from Phillip La Grappe. La Grappe fished Saturday near the ferry landing and caught his limit of flounder. His fishing partner of 15 years, Kirk Merriman, after getting off to a low start, landed his personal best flounder at 27 inches and weighing more than 8 pounds. The picture of the fish will be in this Saturday’s column.
Jason Witchet just got back from a guys’ fishing trip with Scott Case, Karl Davis, Capt. Derrick Greene, Corey Johnson and Steve Ingram. They fished Lake Calcasieu in Louisiana with Kevin Broussard of Cajun Charters Guide Service.
Talk about catching fish. Witchet’s boat landed 75 reds, retaining 20, and 18 flounder. Green’s boat had 45 reds retaining 20 and 13 flounder. The only problem with this trip is my phone never rang with my invitation! Sounds like a great time.
Amanda Steffen of Sunset Motel in Port Mansfield said, “Capt. Matt Steffen is still catching some big speckled trout and a number of small fish. He reported that the number of keeper trout are down from last week. For numbers, live shrimp is best, but the big trout are being caught on the Mansfield Knocker.”
We should see temperatures in the mid 70s, prior to the big chill. I’ll touch more on the effects that this front could have on our fishery Thursday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
