It appears that we are dodging a freeze that seemed a good possibility several days ago. While this latest cold front, the coldest so far this year, will disrupt fishing for a while, we should be spared any damage to our fish stocks.
Thursday there was a flurry of activity enjoyed by the few anglers hitting the water. Lower Galveston Bay from the Virginia Point shoreline to Pelican Island gave up some fair to nice catches of speckled trout and reds.
Earl Crabtree was one of the anglers enjoying the window of calm weather and used Chicken on a Chain Bass Assassins to land six trout up to 18 inches and two slot reds. Crabtree said the he landed at least five reds that were between 18 and just over 19 inches in length.
Red fish are under a slot limit of 20 to 28 inches in length.
Carancahaua Lake produced a limit of slot reds for Johnny Dixon of Jamaica Beach, who used 52M series Mirrolures to catch his fish. Dixon said that it was hard to make it from the Intracoastal Waterway into the lake due to the low water levels.
Friday, the conditions were good for fishing except for fog.
One angler did not have a problem with the fog. Ed Harris, a student at Texas A&M Galveston, fished from his school’s dock, Friday morning, and caught five sand trout and an undersized flounder using shrimp for bait.
We mentioned earlier that the cold front scheduled to blast through Saturday will hinder fishing for a while. Hopefully by early next week we will see water levels returning to normal and warmer water flowing in.
