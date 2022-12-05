I don’t want to alarm anyone, but Christmas is less than three weeks away.
Living on the island, it’s sometimes hard to get into a festive mood, especially with this warm muggy weather. What’s the chance of having a ‘White Christmas’ this year? The way it’s shaping up, chances are slim. It’s only happened once since I’ve been here and that was in 2004.
Robert Drew and his fishing partner Ivan Alvarado fished right outside of Clear Lake along the Seabrook and Kemah shorelines. Free-lining live shrimp near old broken-down pier pilings in 3-4 feet of water, they found some hungry redfish. All were over-sized, but they did manage to land two keepers out of the bunch.
Along with those redfish, these two anglers landed numerous black drum and sheepshead in the same general area. Drew said, “overall it was a good day.” Sounds like it!
Capt. Derrick Greene, Capt. Bobby Hall and Zach Taylor ventured out from the Galveston Yacht Marina to check on the sheepshead bite. Normally this time of year, these fish begin to show themselves along the Galveston jetties.
Using live shrimp fished tight to the structure, these three anglers landed their limit of sheepshead. Some anglers consider this species of fish “trash,” but I will personally attest that they’re fine table fare. Once you learn the art to filleting them, it’s not difficult at all. Try them once, and you might be pleasantly surprised how good they taste.
Just in time for the holidays, The Galveston County Fishing and Outdoors Expo returns 4 p.m. Friday and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday. This year’s show is at the Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
The show will have nearly 100 exhibitors featuring, rods, tackle, lures, clothing apparel, kayaks and much more, all under one roof. Santa will be available for photos with the children free of charge. I’ll be at the show 4 p.m. Friday, going live with “Where’s The Fish?” at 6:30 p.m., so come out and see us.
This is the time of the year to catch big large mouth bass. I’ll give a full run down on what’s happening on Lake Conroe in my next two columns.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
