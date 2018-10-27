Finally, nice weather has settled in and around Galveston, and it has given anglers an opportunity to fish areas that were virtually not fishable for days. Still, there is a lot of fresh water passing through the bays, and it likely will be several days before we see any appreciable increase in salinity levels.
Saturday morning, Jerry Henderson and Mack Toney headed offshore to test the nearshore wells and platforms. Using squid and cut bait, mainly mullet, they landed a variety of fish. Three reds (all released), 13 spade fish, 21 Gulf trout and two sharks made up their catch. The action came from within 10 miles of the jetties.
Henderson said that a lot of small red snapper were caught and released.
Bull reds and sand trout were the bill of fare from around the old concrete ship Selma. Eddie Walker’s boat was one of the vessels anchored near the old ship. Walker and his two sons, Joe and Kenneth, used live shrimp fished on the bottom to land lots of sand trout along with a slot red and a 31-inch bull red.
Anglers fishing Seawolf Park were catching a variety of fish, including flounder. Most of the flatfish still were on the small side; however, there was an unconfirmed report of an 8-pound flounder being caught early Saturday.
Galveston Bait and Tackle reported good numbers of fish hitting their cleaning table on Saturday. Specks, reds, black drum, sand trout and a few flounder were observed.
Anglers fishing lower Galveston Bay between the Railroad and Pelican Island Bridges were catching specks; however, a large number were undersized. Live shrimp was the bait; however, the larger specks were hitting soft plastics.
Bulldog’s Bait Shop reported good action on bull reds along the beachfront and fair action on flounder coming from anglers reporting in from Seawolf Park.
