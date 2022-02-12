What are your plans for Super Bowl Sunday? Most will be gathering with friends — eating, drinking and then being glued to the television watching the game. My interest in the game has dwindled over the past few years. But, I have fond memories of fishing on Super Bowl Sunday.
When my parents bought their house in Jamaica Beach in 1994, a good friend's mother also purchased a house on the same street. A group of us would meet up on game day, and fish in west Galveston Bay prior to kickoff. Usually, we had four boats with four people in each boat, including wives and girlfriends. Usually the weather and the fish cooperated. I recall many times the ladies would pose with the catch as we idled in the main canal for the residents to see. This was a annual tradition that I looked forward to every year, but now it's just a memory, and it's just another football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.