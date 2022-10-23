It's been a wind-blown weekend across Galveston Bay. It's now looking like we have a good shot of showers and thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
All this is about timing as a cold front pushes offshore around sunrise Tuesday. Here we are at the end of October and we're depending upon leftover moisture of a Pacific hurricane for rain.
Capt. Greg Ball of Wave Dancer Charters said, "Red October is in full force along the ship channel and Galveston jetties. The bull redfish are on the move and they're hungry. They will eat anything thrown at them." According to Ball, there are a few slots being caught on live shrimp.
Some flounder have shown up in the Galveston channel, with most of them being caught on live shrimp, Chicken Boy lures and Gulps. Of course, it's right before the six-week closure of the fishery. Ball said, "if you want flounder for your Thanksgiving dinner, you should be able to catch a few and put them in your freezer."
Robert Drew and Ivan Alvarado fished the Kemah and Seabrook area in hopes of finding some working seagulls. That didn't work out, so they headed into Clear Lake and fished the docks with free lined live shrimp.
They ended up catching 12 redfish, breaking off on two more, one speckled trout and several black drum. Drew said, "Since the cold front, the redfish bite has been good. I've been fishing off the back of my house catching them every afternoon, using Gulps rigged on a lead head jig."
Raymond Wheatley with Tail Spotter Guide Service has been in west Galveston Bay. He's catching scattered redfish and trout, drifting between Carancahua and Confederate reefs with live shrimp under popping corks.
Green's Lake is good early for reds and flounder, tight to the grassy shorelines. San Luis Pass Bridges is holding bull reds for those anglers that want to tangle with them.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.