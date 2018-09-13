Tropical rain continues to bombard the Galveston area, and fishing is virtually on hold until conditions improve.
During windows of opportunity, there have been a few anglers hitting the beachfront and scoring on bull reds and gafftop. The large reds love weather like we have been having, and they are in their spawn mode when this occurs.
Tommy Sanderson of Lockhart has been visiting Galveston this week, and decided it was time to wet a line after one of the storms passed on Wednesday. Using cut mullet for bait, he landed a 32-inch bull red and two large gafftop. The red was tagged and retained, while the gafftop were released.
The action came from the rock groins across from the Galvez Hotel.
High tide levels will be adding to the woes of boaters and anglers over the next few days as we watch the progress of the tropical disturbance in the Western Gulf.
While we give reports of anglers fishing the beachfront and especially the rock groins, those that give it a try need to use extreme caution as the turbulent Gulf and storm tides will create a dangerous situation. No one should try wade fishing in the surf during this time.
Hopefully by the end of this weekend we will begin to see better conditions on the horizon. In the meantime, stay safe.
