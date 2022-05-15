Like I said last column, I am playing catch up on the fishing reports. My plate was full this weekend. and I missed out on some good fishing weather. As I become more in tune with what is important in life, my priorities have changed. It's all good, because there's many other days to fish.
Joe Bukowski finally had a chance to venture outside of Clear Lake and into Galveston Bay. The winds were light and offered him a opportunity to fish the Seabrook flats. Using soft plastic rat tail lures and MirrOlure Soft Dines, Bukowski enjoyed some good action. He landed a few nice-sized speckled trout, and lost a battle with a nice red when it snapped his line in an old pier piling. The bite was early during the major feeding period.
