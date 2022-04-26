The 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour will be held in the visitors center of Moody Gardens, the film tour encourages and supports conservation efforts worldwide. The fly fishing films are the best in the world, and the content brings some of the most scenic and spectacular photography to the big screen. There will not only be films, but also plenty of vendor booths full of the latest gear for enthusiasts. The event is Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $12 per person. For more information visit moodygardens.com/flyfishingfilmtour.
Capt. Mike Williams and I carried on a long conversation about the migration of speckled trout into Galveston Bay. When it comes to Galveston Bay, I consider Williams the Albert Einstein of our coastal waters. I'm not saying he's the best angler, but the time he's spent studying and documenting his studies far exceeds any other angler that I know. An example of his studies is an article published in the 1980 July issue of Texas Fisherman magazine, in which Williams named a corridor in the Gulf of Mexico "Tarpon Alley." It was ten years later that other guides became aware of "Tarpon Alley" and learned how to fish it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.