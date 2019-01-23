Wednesday was one of the coldest days this season. Gail warnings were in effect until noon and a biting cold wind prevailed all day.
While there is a slight warming trend on the way this weekend temperatures are not expected to get much above 60 degrees. Fishing our coastal waters with temperatures in the 50s and below is not in my definition of fun fishing.
January will be behind us soon and with it we have February to focus on. One comment I have made for years is that if we can reach Valentines Day without a major freeze history shows that we are in the clear.
Now that does not mean nice weather, just no fishing killing freezes likely.
Barbara Durrett sent a note asking if all of the cold weather in January will have a negative impact on the late winter black drum run?
My feeling is that this colder and wetter than normal January will have a positive impact on the annual migration of the black drum. For several years now the early part of the year has been warmer than usual and the annual drum run has been disappointing.
Water temperatures play a big part in determining the migration patterns of fish. We have seen this with the fall flounder run as the warmer than normal autumns have been cited for poorer results in recent years.
Historically our beach water temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s during January just prior to the beginning of the appearance of black drum.
With those readings a bit below normal this year I look for a more typical drum run.
