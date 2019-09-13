A northeast wind, albeit light to moderate, blew in on Friday, and it appears that anglers will have to deal with this breeze most of the weekend.
This weekend’s harvest moon is not going to help early-morning anglers as the normal pattern is for fish to feed at night under the light of a full moon and stop the process just around sunrise. Unfortunately, some of the best fishing recently has come during the early morning beginning around daybreak.
Bull red activity has been good around the jetties, and that should continue over the weekend. The surf also should be a good place to find the big reds roaming.
Speaking of big fish, large black drum continue to be caught along the Galveston Ship Channel and particularly around the Pier 19 area. Lots of sheepshead also are being caught by anglers fishing around the docks and piers along the channel.
Josh Lomb was one of the few anglers fishing the Channel area on Friday and he found the action to be to his liking close to noon. Using live shrimp fished bottom bumping style, Lomb caught five mangrove snapper, all about the size of a big hand.
Ladyfish and sand trout were the other fish caught, and all of the action took place between the Pelican Island Bridge and the Sulfur Docks.
Another crabbing report was received on Friday, and this one came from Keith Blackmon, who caught 13 nice-sized blue crabs while crabbing off of a pier in Bacliff. Blackmon fished eight lines baited with gafftop heads and used a dip net to retrieve the crabs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.