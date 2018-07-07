Saturday's weather forecast held, and, as expected, fishing turned on. Both offshore and inshore action were the best of the Fourth of July holiday period.
Saturday, the San Luis Pass area and Chocolate Bay turned on with action on trout and many other fish. Steve Hemphill and his son Daniel had their best trout fishing trip of the year while using live croaker around Cold Pass, just inside the San Luis Pass Bridge.
Hemphill said they almost decided not to go fishing, thinking the holiday crowds would disrupt their efforts. While there was no mention of the quantity of fish, it was noted two of their trout exceeded 20 inches in length.
Over in East Bay, trout action was outstanding, according to Debbie Deckard of Bolivar Yacht Basin Bait Camp.
Deckard said the hot action came from mid-bay reefs, with small croakers being the bait of choice.
Capt. Billy Howell of Galveston Bait & Tackle reported his cleaning table full of fish caught from West Bay and the Causeway areas. Howell mentioned live shrimp were becoming scarce, as shrimpers were working hard to bring in enough bait to supply the demand.
The jetties overall were slow Saturday, with mostly Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum and sharks being reported.
Friday, Bill Zimmer and Dean Silvers fished the green water at the end of the South Jetty, Gulf side where Spanish mackerel were thick. While releasing most of the “smacks”, they retained five up to 26 inches, along with four sheepshead, two specks, a blacktip shark, a large red and the highlight of the trip, a nice-sized pompano.
On the offshore scene, 3G Charters returned to Galveston Bait & Tackle from a trip more than 40 miles out with limits of red snapper, kings and a good number of Dorado.
