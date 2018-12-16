For a change, conditions look good for the early part of this week. What a departure from the last couple of weeks when things were looking dismal on the fishing scene.
Conditions should favor fishing just about anywhere you choose. A window of calm weather is forecast for the next couple of days, and anglers able to take advantage of it should find some good action.
This will be a good opportunity to test out areas that were virtually unfishable during all of the inclement weather we have been having. Among those spots would be the deeper mid-bay reefs in both East and West Bays.
Reds likely will be the bill of fare around the jetties; however, lots of other fish could be joining them. Sheepshead, sand trout and black drum along with a stray flounder are likely to be caught.
We have not had any reports from the offshore group; however, as mentioned in Sunday’s Reel Report, that area, especially the near shore wells and platforms, should be good candidates for action.
One reader called in asking about crabs and the best spot to catch them this time of year. My answer was that crabbing around docks and piers that is so popular with families is likely behind us until spring; however, in the deeper waters, crab traps should produce a few crabs.
Have a good week, whatever your choice of activity, and if you decide to hit the water, remember this time of year the weather can change suddenly, so keep a watchful eye out for any signs of change and check the forecasts daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.