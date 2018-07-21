Extreme heat and wind continue to take their toll on fishing and as a result not much in the way of catches took place Saturday. It likely will be a few more days before any semblance of normalcy returns to the local fishing scene.
Saturday, Sandy Alexander sent a note talking about her experiences fishing for king mackerel approximately 20 miles off Galveston. Alexander and her husband were into a school of kings when dolphins arrived. The huge mammals (note I did not say fish) hung around the Alexander’s boat just waiting for a hooked king to be retrieved. It obviously worked for them as Sandy sent a picture of the remains (just the head) of a king that provided a quick, easy meal for one of them.
I was asked if this is something I had ever experienced, and the answer is yes. Many times, while fishing the bottom for red snapper and other fish, dolphins would hover close to my boat, and once a red snapper was released, they would quickly capture and devour it.
Regarding kings, I have often had a king mackerel attacked while battling it, and all that was reeled in was the head. It was always assumed that a shark was the culprit. However, it easily could have been a dolphin or another large fish.
The only other interesting observation I have had with a dolphin was while flounder fishing during the fall run. Dolphins would compete with fishermen for the tasty flatfish, and on several occasions, they would be seen tossing a flounder out of the water and actually playing with it before taking it in.
