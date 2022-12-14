Earlier this week, I mentioned how this December reminds me of how it was in 1983. That year, we saw temperatures drop to below freezing for 12 days.
Now, the top three computer models are hinting that we might experience some cold weather, even snow, this Christmas. Remember, long-range forecasts are notoriously wrong. Don't rush out to buy snow shoes, but I'm just giving you a piece of information.
I received another report from deep south Texas, this time from Capt. Lou Austin. Austin fishes the waters of South Padre Island and Port Isabel, and has his whole life. Austin reported that they're catching redfish and a few keeper speckled trout on the gas well flats and east of Three Island.
Fishing in South Bay, Austin said, "we're catching lots of black drum and surprisingly the sheepshead bite is good at the jetties and the old causeway. Live shrimp is in short supply, according to Austin.
Capt. Juan and Addie Cruz snuck out before the front, launching from Eagle Point the other day. They ran over to the reef in Trinity Bay and caught numerous keeper black drum, but no keeper speckled trout. On the way back in, they stopped along some rocks and landed a slot redfish. They used live shrimp under popping corks in 2-4 feet of water.
The Specktacular Series Trout Tournament took place this past Saturday with weigh-ins at Capt. Mark's Bastrop Marina. Here are the results:
