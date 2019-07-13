While in the middle of tropical conditions, there were anglers on the water Saturday and surprisingly some good catches were made.
Our first report came from Greg Hagerud who fished the Galveston Harbor area early Saturday. Hagerud found plenty of action on croaker, reds, sheepshead, black drum and nice-sized mangrove snapper.
Bait shrimp were much larger than last week and there were plenty of the big white shrimp in the surf.
Offatts Bayou was another area producing a variety of fish. Salvador Rodriguez and Tommy Hill fished around the docks and piers off of Teichman Road and landed four slot reds, two specks and too many hardheads to count. Live shrimp was the bait.
The Pelican Island Bridge produced 18 good-sized sand trout and several lady fish for John Patch and his group of friends. Live and dead shrimp fished on the bottom were the baits and the action took place on the north side of the channel outside of the bridge in 25 feet of water.
Last Thursday, the party boat Capt. John hosted the Patrick Doyle Charter Trip and made a 12-hour trip 50 miles south of the jetties. Capt. Cody Carter was at the helm and the 42 guests all limited out on red snapper. Conditions were very bumpy due to swells from Tropical Storm Barry.
Capt. Paul Marcaccio will be conducting a fishing seminar on July 27 at Fishing Tackle Unlimited at 12800 Gulf Freeway. The cost is $40 per person and the topic is the CCA Redfish Tournament.
For more information, call (281) 788-4041.
