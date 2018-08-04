Here we are in the dog days of summer, the best time for offshore fishing out of Galveston. August is the time and, barring a tropical event in the Gulf, it should be that way most of the month.
Jim Gaines sent a note regarding the disappointment expressed by some of our offshore anglers in which they were bemoaning the fact that weed lines and patches were not forming like they should.
Gaines is a surf fisherman and enjoys fishing the surf except when it is inundated with seaweed or sargasso. He mentioned beach swimmers and commercial interests along the seawall do not like it as well and wonders why anyone would miss the nuisance.
I have to agree with Gaines in that large concentrations of seaweed along the beaches are an obstacle for surf fishermen and swimmers and have an effect on tourism.
During a normal year, much of the despised vegetation remains offshore and that is what the deep sea boats are hoping for. Weed lines and patches that form in the offshore Gulf waters offer a bounty of fishing for pelagic fish.
One of the most common fish found around clumps of seaweed are Dorado. Small “chicken Dorado” can be caught by the hundreds in certain spots and their larger relatives hang around the clumps as well.
Ling are another fish that can found in the shade of the vegetation. Triple tail are common and not that infrequently, a billfish will come out of hiding and attack a bait being trolled or drifted nearby.
When seaweed hits in abundance, offshore anglers have problems trolling and manuevering through the thick patches.
While this has been a sparse year for seaweed, hopefully we will see a balance between the offshore crop, and the clusters that hit the beach before the offshore fishing season starts to wind down.
