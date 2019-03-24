Hopefully many of you were able to take advantage of the gorgeous conditions for fishing over the weekend.
This was a great weekend for the Rusty Hook Fishing Club’s annual Black Drum Tournament. Many of you may recall the poor conditions last year; however, this year the weather turned out to be about as good as it gets this time of year.
Once the results of the tournament are received, we will pass on that information.
The beach front was in great shape Sunday, and action on a variety of fish was taking place. Whiting, reds of all sizes and a stray Spanish mackerel were all landed by anglers fishing the rock groins.
Sheepshead continue to dominate the catches around the jetties and Seawolf Park.
At least three unconfirmed reports came from upper West Bay where trout were hitting and several anglers purportedly limited out. Areas around both North and South Deer Islands were where the action took place.
Joseph Matranga and his grandson Paul Conti fished at the Joe and Lee Jamail Bay Park along 61st Street and landed two large sheepshead and several smaller pan fish, including one gafftop. Dead shrimp peeled to the tail was the bait.
It appears that the nice conditions should extend well into this week. Finally, spring has arrived and along with it some excellent fishing.
