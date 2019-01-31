January is finally behind us and personally I am glad it is. Not much took place on the fishing scene that month that was worth bragging about and hopefully February will prove to be a much better month for anglers.
There are two things that this month is noted for in the way of fishing and they are the annual drum run which gets underway at some point during the month and it is a time when trophy trout hunters start planning their trips for a shot at a big wall-hanger fish.
While this month is starting out on the dismal side as far as weather goes, Sunday appears to offer a break if a little rain doesn't bother you. Temperatures are forecast to be in the normal range for this time of year meaning we should reach the high 60s during the day.
One thing I have always noticed starting about Valentines Day and that is the days are noticeably longer. While not the length that we will start seeing after the spring equinox, there are longer periods of daylight.
This is a welcomed event to many anglers as late afternoon fishing tends to be the better choice during the late winter and early spring.
A sustained east wind did what we expected it to and brought higher water levels all around the Galveston Bay complex. When tide levels return closer to normal we should see a beneficial effect from all of the warm Gulf Waters entering the bays.
The only fishing reports I heard on Thurday were unconfirmed reports from anglers fishing the far reaches of the back bays and catching red fish. One specific report came from a reader who said he observed a limit of reds coming from Halls Bayou just below the 2004 bridge. No further information was available, however all of the reports make sense as flood tides push reds farther into the marshes chasing food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.