The past several days have seen some of the best fishing of the year around Galveston. Not only were conditions good inshore, but offshore as well.
Most boats heading beyond the jetties scored well on red snapper and other fish. This came on the opening weekend of red snapper season this year and, for the inshore crowd, there were plenty of fish to go around.
Typical of good summertime fishing is hot temperatures combined with light winds. While this is great for fishing, often the heat index rises to critically high levels, as was the case last weekend.
Shade and hydration are the keys to combating the heat.
While we have enjoyed some near perfect weather for offshore fishing, this likely will reach a pause this week as a system in the Gulf is heading our way from the Bay of Campeche and is forecasted to bring heavy rain and high seas to the Texas Coast.
With some luck, this system should not linger and will move on. Fortunately, all of this is scheduled mid-week, offering some hope for a return to good conditions for this weekend.
Monday there were no fishing reports; however, most of the time we have weekend reports to continue to trickle in throughout early to mid-week. Let us hear from you if you made it out last weekend.
